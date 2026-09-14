Why Amazon has suspended work with 21 Air
What's the story
Amazon has announced a temporary halt in its operations with 21 Air LLC, the owner of the cargo plane that crashed in Miami last week. The tragic incident claimed five lives on the ground. "Safety has always been our top priority, whether in our own operations or when we're working with partners," Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, said.
Statement
Amazon's response to the tragic incident
Nantel further explained the company's decision, saying, "After the tragic incident last weekend, we've spent time supporting the investigation and reviewing some of the surrounding circumstances."
The spokesperson added that Amazon will continue to assist with the ongoing investigation and support those affected by this tragedy.
This move comes as part of its commitment to safety in all operations.
Incident overview
Details of the crash and investigation
The crash involved a Boeing 767 cargo plane that overshot the runway after landing on September 6. It then crashed into vehicles, killing five people on the ground.
The two pilots aboard were injured but have since been released from the hospital.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently investigating the incident by reviewing flight data and cockpit voice recorders from the plane.