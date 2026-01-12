Amazon Republic Day sale 2026: Check dates, deals, and offers

Amazon has announced the dates for its upcoming Republic Day sale in India. The sale will kick off on January 16 and feature discounts on a wide range of products from top brands such as OnePlus , Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, Sony, TCL and LG. Categories eligible for discounts include smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, home and kitchen appliances, fashion and apparel, footwear, beauty products, home essentials and furniture, grocery and gourmet foods, and baby care products, among others.

Anticipated discounts Amazon teases top deals for Republic Day sale Ahead of the sale, Amazon has teased some of the top deals. The recently launched OnePlus 15R will be available at an effective price of ₹44,999 with a credit card EMI offer. Meanwhile, iQOO Z10R will be up for grabs at an effective price of ₹18,499 with a coupon offer. Samsung's Galaxy A55 and Galaxy M17 5G are also set to get major discounts during this period.

Apple offer Amazon hints at iPhone 15 discount Amazon has teased an offer on the iPhone 15, though the exact sale price is yet to be revealed. The 2023 Apple flagship currently retails for around ₹55,000 on Amazon but could go below ₹50,000 during this Republic Day Sale. OnePlus Buds 4 will also be available at a discounted price of ₹4,999 during this period.