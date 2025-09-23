Next Article
Amazon shuts all Fresh stores, ending checkout-free grocery experiment
Amazon is closing all 19 of its Amazon Fresh stores in London, wrapping up its four-year run with checkout-free grocery shopping.
Instead, Amazon will turn five of those locations into Whole Foods Markets—its organic chain bought back in 2017—and shift attention to growing Whole Foods and boosting online grocery options.
Amazon will focus on online groceries and partnerships
Amazon's high-tech, walk-in-walk-out shopping sounded cool but lost steam after the pandemic.
With UK shoppers sticking to familiar names like Tesco and Sainsbury's, Fresh stores just couldn't keep up.
Now, Amazon wants to make groceries more accessible through Prime and new partnerships with Morrisons, Co-op, and Iceland—with fresh groceries coming straight to its website from 2026.