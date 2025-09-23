Amazon shuts all Fresh stores, ending checkout-free grocery experiment

Amazon will focus on online groceries and partnerships

Amazon's high-tech, walk-in-walk-out shopping sounded cool but lost steam after the pandemic.

With UK shoppers sticking to familiar names like Tesco and Sainsbury's, Fresh stores just couldn't keep up.

Now, Amazon wants to make groceries more accessible through Prime and new partnerships with Morrisons, Co-op, and Iceland—with fresh groceries coming straight to its website from 2026.