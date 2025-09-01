Amazon slashes referral fees for sellers ahead of festive season

Myntra is also in the game with 0-commission deals

While some fees are down, Amazon has bumped up closing fees per item and adjusted weight handling charges for its Fulfilment by Amazon and Easy Ship services.

Meanwhile, Myntra is heating up the competition with zero-commission deals in select categories.

With both platforms tweaking their fee structures right before the big sales rush, it's clear they're vying hard for both sellers' and shoppers' attention this year.