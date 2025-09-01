Amazon slashes referral fees for sellers ahead of festive season
Amazon India is making it a bit easier for sellers this festive season by lowering referral fees across popular categories like apparel, beauty, and kitchenware.
Starting September 1, 2025, sellers will see reduced charges—for example, the referral fee on clothes priced ₹500-₹1,000 drops from 15% to 11%, and prescription drug fees fall from 11% to 7%.
The move aims to help sellers save more as holiday shopping picks up.
Myntra is also in the game with 0-commission deals
While some fees are down, Amazon has bumped up closing fees per item and adjusted weight handling charges for its Fulfilment by Amazon and Easy Ship services.
Meanwhile, Myntra is heating up the competition with zero-commission deals in select categories.
With both platforms tweaking their fee structures right before the big sales rush, it's clear they're vying hard for both sellers' and shoppers' attention this year.