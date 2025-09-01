India can become world's largest economy soon, says ex-RBI deputy

Patra outlines path to economic leap

Patra traced how India moved from food shortages to a surplus-driven, liberalized economy.

He believes that with smart investments and a strong banking system, India could become the world's second-largest economy by the mid-2040s.

But he also flagged some real challenges: underused workers, weak exports, infrastructure gaps, and climate risks.

His advice? Double down on infrastructure spending and ramp up manufacturing.