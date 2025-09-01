Ola Electric's stock: Over ₹15,000cr change hands in 3 days

Ola Electric is turning heads on the stock market, ranking among the top three most traded stocks for the third straight session this Monday. In just three days, its shares saw nearly ₹15,000 crore change hands—over half of the company's total market value.

Ola's trading volume beats big names Ola's daily trading volume has left big names like HDFC Bank and Eternal in the dust, signaling huge investor interest.

The stock has stayed in the top 10 most traded list for nine sessions now, showing that people are watching Ola closely.

Gen 3 scooters certified for government incentives A big reason is Ola Electric's Gen 3 scooters getting certified for government incentives (13%-18% incentives on sales value) through 2028. These models now make up more than half of their sales.

Plus, Ola just outsold rival Ather Energy with over 15,500 scooters sold as of August 28—a clear sign their momentum isn't slowing down.