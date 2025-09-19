Amazon to set up 100 rest centers for gig workers

This move expands Amazon 's Project Ashray, which already runs 65 rest stops across India. These spots come with AC seating, drinking water, washrooms, and first aid—free for delivery associates. The new centers aim to make life on the road a bit easier for Hyderabad 's gig workers.

Supporting local businesses and women entrepreneurs

Amazon isn't stopping at rest centers—they're also backing Telangana's small businesses and boosting women entrepreneurs through their Kalakar program.

All this lines up with new state plans to protect over four lakh gig workers by registering them and setting up welfare funds.