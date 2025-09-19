SEBI cleared some allegations in Adani-Hindenburg case

SEBI still probing over a dozen allegations against Adani Group

By Akash Pandey 06:22 pm Sep 19, 2025

What's the story

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is still investigating over a dozen allegations against the Adani Group, according to Reuters. The news comes after SEBI cleared some allegations in the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg case. Some investigations into these allegations have been closed with no further action planned, but many cases are still pending final orders.