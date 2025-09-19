Gold prices soar by ₹800 in Delhi: Check rates here
Gold prices in Delhi shot up by ₹800 to ₹1,14,000 per 10gm on Friday, bouncing back after recent drops.
Silver wasn't left behind either—it's now up ₹500 at ₹1,32,000 per kilogram.
The main reasons? Ongoing global tensions and renewed US-China trade friction.
Gold's appeal as safe haven surges
If you're watching your investments (or just curious), gold is getting a boost from strong demand—think central banks buying more and investors flocking to gold funds.
Plus, with the US Federal Reserve having resumed rate cuts and leaving the door open for additional easing before the end of 2025, gold's appeal as a safe place for your money is only growing.
What's happening with gold globally?
Globally, gold prices are inching higher but are being held back a bit by a strong US dollar.
All eyes are now on upcoming US economic data—like GDP and inflation—which could shape what happens with rates and precious metals next.