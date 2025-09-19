Apple enters India's top 5 smartphone brands: Counterpoint

Apple just landed in India's top five smartphone brands, grabbing a 9.7% market share in early 2025. The company shipped 5.9 million iPhones—a big jump from the previous period—with the iPhone 16 becoming the country's most popular model.

Vivo leads the pack, followed by Samsung and OPPO Vivo leads with a solid 20% share, followed by Samsung at nearly 15%.

OPPO and Realme aren't far behind, holding over 12% and 10% respectively.

While Samsung lost some ground, it kept its second spot; OPPO saw impressive growth this year.

India has shipped about 60 million smartphones this year India shipped about 60 million smartphones so far this year—even with cautious demand—thanks to strong sales in North India and fast growth down South.

Smaller cities like Mysore and Shimla are catching up too, each seeing strong double-digit gains.