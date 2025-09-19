Luxury hotels go green, save costs with customized insurance
Luxury hotels across India are stepping up their sustainability game—and now they're using customized insurance to help.
These new policies cover things like climate risks and eco-friendly upgrades, not just the usual stuff.
Prudent Insurance Brokers says more hotels want coverage for environmental and guest-related issues, especially as they invest in greener infrastructure.
Eco-friendly upgrades and their impact on insurance
By switching to renewable energy, better waste management, and even water-saving laundry, hotels are shrinking their environmental footprint.
The bonus? These green moves may result in lower insurance premiums, making eco-friendly investments less of a financial headache.
Hotel leaders say this approach also boosts brand value and attracts travelers who care about the planet.