India's forex reserves jump to $702.9 billion Business Sep 19, 2025

India's foreign exchange reserves just climbed to $702.9 billion as of September 12, 2024—a jump of $4.69 billion from the previous week, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

That puts us less than $4 billion away from our all-time record set last year.

The big driver? Gold reserves, which alone went up by $2.1 billion.