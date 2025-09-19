Next Article
India's forex reserves jump to $702.9 billion
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves just climbed to $702.9 billion as of September 12, 2024—a jump of $4.69 billion from the previous week, according to the Reserve Bank of India.
That puts us less than $4 billion away from our all-time record set last year.
The big driver? Gold reserves, which alone went up by $2.1 billion.
A look at the other components
Most of this boost came from a rise in foreign currency assets, now at $587.04 billion after a $2.5 billion increase in just one week.
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) edged up by $32 million to reach $18.73 billion, and India's reserve position with the IMF also improved slightly to $4.76 billion—showing steady gains across the board for the country's financial safety net.