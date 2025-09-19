Next Article
Oziva's revenue soars 2.5x in FY25, thanks to plant-based supplements
Oziva, the health and wellness brand now owned by Hindustan Unilever (HUL), just posted a big win for FY25—its revenue soared 2.5 times to ₹258 crore, up from ₹104 crore last year.
The boost came mostly from their plant-based supplements, proteins, and vitamins, which made up nearly all of their sales.
Oziva slashes losses by 90%
Even with expenses rising—thanks to bigger ad campaigns and higher material costs—Oziva slashed its losses by 90%, bringing them down to just ₹4.5 crore from last year's ₹43.5 crore.
As of March 2025, Oziva held a solid financial position with ₹104 crore in current assets (including ₹27 crore in cash), showing they're managing growth while staying financially healthy.