Oziva's revenue soars 2.5x in FY25, thanks to plant-based supplements Business Sep 19, 2025

Oziva, the health and wellness brand now owned by Hindustan Unilever (HUL), just posted a big win for FY25—its revenue soared 2.5 times to ₹258 crore, up from ₹104 crore last year.

The boost came mostly from their plant-based supplements, proteins, and vitamins, which made up nearly all of their sales.