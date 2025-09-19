India's senior care industry to hit $50B in 10 years

Every day, nearly 19,500 Indians turn 60. As families move to cities and traditional support systems change, demand for senior care is rising fastest in urban areas—even though most seniors still live rurally. Digital health platforms and tech-enabled services are making care more accessible for city-dwelling elders.

Telehealth, trained professionals needed

Primus Senior Living has invested over ₹1,500 crore in building modern senior communities.

About 38% of providers plan to roll out telehealth soon.

But there are still gaps: India needs more trained eldercare professionals and clearer regulations to make sure quality keeps up with demand.