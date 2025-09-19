Next Article
India, US to expedite trade deal after tariff row
Business
India and the US are ramping up efforts to lock in a new trade agreement after meeting in New Delhi this week.
The latest push follows five earlier negotiation rounds and fresh US tariffs—up to 50%—on Indian goods recently.
Both sides want to wrap up the first phase of the deal by autumn 2025.
Deal could smooth out recent tensions
This deal could smooth out recent tensions caused by those tariffs (which were linked to India's Russian oil imports) and give a boost to both economies.
Leaders on both sides say they're committed to making it work and strengthening their partnership.