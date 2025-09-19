Japan's R&I upgrades India's credit rating to BBB+ with stable outlook

RBI and government see growth at 6.5% in FY2025

The Reserve Bank of India expects the country to grow at 6.5% in FY2025—matching last year's pace—thanks to steady spending, investments, and exports.

The government sees the upgrade as proof that India's economic fundamentals are on track.

Looking ahead, R&I predicts growth will stay in the mid-6% range from FY2026 onward, driven by young demographics and the government's public investment and economic policy.

Altogether, these upgrades signal growing global confidence in where India is headed—even with a shaky world economy.