Nissan appoints Massimiliano Messina as new AMIEO president

Messina's appointment comes as Nissan pushes to get back on track financially and hit positive cash flow by fiscal year 2026. The leadership change aims to streamline decision-making and boost performance across the AMIEO region—just as Nissan prepares four new EV launches in Europe, following successful launches of the Patrol and Magnite in the Middle East and Africa.

Victorino Esnaola to step into Messina's old finance role

Messina joined Nissan in 2022 and has been handling finance, admin, and strategy for AMIEO ever since.

With deep experience across automotive, retail, and industry sectors, he seems well-suited for this challenge.

He takes over from Guillaume Cartier (now focusing on global duties as Chief Performance Officer), while Victorino Esnaola steps into Messina's old finance role.