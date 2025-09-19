Mutual funds betting big on auto sector amid GST cuts

Mutual funds are increasing their investments in the automobile sector, driven by favorable policy changes and the upcoming festive season. The weight of auto stocks in mutual fund portfolios hit a 10-month high of 8.5% in August, up from 7.9% in June and 8% in July, according to a report by Motilal Oswal. This is the highest monthly increase among major sectors during this period.

Portfolio adjustments Major fund houses exceed BSE-200 benchmark weight The allocation of auto stocks in mutual fund portfolios has surpassed the BSE-200 benchmark weight of 8%. PPFAS and HDFC have each allocated over 11% to autos, the report added. The broad-based buying in August saw major companies like Maruti Suzuki increase their holdings by 2.3%, Hero MotoCorp by 2.4%, Bajaj Auto by 2.4%, Ashok Leyland by 4.4%, and MRF by 4.1%.

Market trends Nifty Auto index's stellar performance, government GST cuts The Nifty Auto Index's stellar performance, gaining 28.7% in the last six months, has also contributed to this trend. The government's recent GST cuts on most vehicles have further fueled investor interest. The tax cuts have reduced levies from around 28% plus cess to 18%, with large SUVs now taxed at a lower rate of 40%.

Sales forecast Analysts expect GST cuts to boost vehicle sales Analysts expect the GST cuts to make vehicles more affordable and boost sales across premium and small cars. Daylynn Pinto, Senior Fund Manager at Bandhan Mutual Fund, said these government measures are aimed at stimulating consumer demand. Vaibhav Shah, Auto Analyst at DSP Mutual Fund, also expects the festive season to improve market conditions after a soft period until August.

Valuation analysis Fund managers see reasonable sector valuations Valuations vary across the Nifty Auto index, with Tata Motors looking cheap at 12x. Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki trade near 24x and 29x, respectively, after one-year gains of 31% and 30%. Pinto sees sector valuations as reasonable compared to other consumer plays, while Shah noted auto ancillaries command higher multiples due to expected earnings growth and margin expansion.