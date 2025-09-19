Sensex, Nifty log 3rd consecutive weekly gain: What's driving rally
The Sensex and Nifty just logged their third week of gains—their longest winning streak in five months.
Both indices are up nearly 4% in three weeks, powered by strong buying across sectors and positive global cues and renewed trade optimism.
Sectors like PSU banks, real estate, power, and oil & gas led the charge, reflecting growing investor confidence.
Midcaps join the party as PSU banks, real estate rise
It's not just the headline stocks—midcaps are climbing too, hinting at broader market participation.
This week saw PSU banks jump 5%, real estate rise 4%, power up 3%, and oil & gas gain 2%. Adani Enterprises, SBI, and Maruti Suzuki stood out as top performers.
Meanwhile, SEBI clearing Adani Group of violations and government support for Vodafone Idea gave select stocks a boost.
All this comes as investors keep an eye on possible US Fed rate cuts and improving global trade talks.