Sensex, Nifty log 3rd consecutive weekly gain: What's driving rally

Midcaps join the party as PSU banks, real estate rise

It's not just the headline stocks—midcaps are climbing too, hinting at broader market participation.

This week saw PSU banks jump 5%, real estate rise 4%, power up 3%, and oil & gas gain 2%. Adani Enterprises, SBI, and Maruti Suzuki stood out as top performers.

Meanwhile, SEBI clearing Adani Group of violations and government support for Vodafone Idea gave select stocks a boost.

All this comes as investors keep an eye on possible US Fed rate cuts and improving global trade talks.