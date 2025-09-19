LOADING...
Redington shares jump 9% as iPhone 17 goes on sale
The iPhone 17 series starts at ₹82,900

By Akash Pandey
Sep 19, 2025
03:57 pm
What's the story

The shares of Redington, a major Apple distributor in India, surged over 9% on September 19. The surge came as Apple's latest iPhone 17 series went on sale in the country. The stock hit an intraday high of ₹314.40 per share before settling at around ₹304.85 per share, up by about 6%.

Market response

Strong demand for iPhone 17 series

The iPhone 17 series has witnessed a strong demand in India, with customers queuing outside stores to get their hands on the new smartphones. The initial pre-bookings for the new series have surpassed last year's iPhone 16 launch, indicating a strong momentum as the festive season approaches. This surge is expected to make Apple's Diwali quarter one of its strongest yet, despite supply constraints for certain models.

Distributor impact

Redington's share performance

As a major Apple distributor in India since 2007, Redington has been directly impacted by the strong demand for iPhone 17. The company's shares have seen heavy trading volumes today, with nearly six crore shares changing hands, three times the stock's 10-day average volumes. After hitting a 52-week low of ₹158.61 per share in October last year, Redington shares have recovered around 98%.