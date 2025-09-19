Redington shares jump 9% as iPhone 17 goes on sale

Market response

Strong demand for iPhone 17 series

The iPhone 17 series has witnessed a strong demand in India, with customers queuing outside stores to get their hands on the new smartphones. The initial pre-bookings for the new series have surpassed last year's iPhone 16 launch, indicating a strong momentum as the festive season approaches. This surge is expected to make Apple's Diwali quarter one of its strongest yet, despite supply constraints for certain models.