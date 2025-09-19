Data centers: Mumbai leads Asia-Pacific, ahead of Beijing, Singapore
Mumbai holds 40% of India's data center capacity and 44% of live IT resources, with its total capacity topping 4GW and growing fast this year.
This puts Mumbai at the heart of Asia-Pacific's digital infrastructure boom.
The city runs 591MW of active centers, with another 185MW being built and nearly 3.2GW more planned—ranking sixth worldwide for new builds, ahead of places like London.
Demand is huge thanks to cloud adoption, AI growth, and fintech; vacancy rates are super low at just 5.4%, and most new space is already leased out before it opens.
Major builds like NTT's massive NAV2 campus (500MW) and Blackstone-Panchshil Realty's giant AI facility (500MW) are planned or underway, boosted by supportive policies and undersea cables that keep the city connected globally.
While Hyderabad is catching up as India's second-biggest hub (2.1GW), Mumbai remains the go-to spot for anyone betting on India's digital future.