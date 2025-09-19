IKEA's parent group invests ₹1,400cr in Rajasthan renewable energy projects Business Sep 19, 2025

Ingka Investment, the family office that owns IKEA Retail, just made a big move for the planet, picking up solar and wind energy assets in Rajasthan for around ₹1,400 crore.

These projects can generate 241 megawatts of clean power—another step in IKEA's push for sustainability and a greener future.

Ingka Investment is keeping quiet for now.