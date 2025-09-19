Next Article
IKEA's parent group invests ₹1,400cr in Rajasthan renewable energy projects
Business
Ingka Investment, the family office that owns IKEA Retail, just made a big move for the planet, picking up solar and wind energy assets in Rajasthan for around ₹1,400 crore.
These projects can generate 241 megawatts of clean power—another step in IKEA's push for sustainability and a greener future.
Ingka Investment is keeping quiet for now.
Ingka Group is also investing ₹9,000 crore in India
Not stopping at clean energy, IKEA's parent group is investing ₹9,000 crore to build massive mixed-use hubs in Noida and Gurugram.
Think: huge spaces anchored by IKEA stores, with offices, hotels, entertainment zones—basically spots where shopping meets community hangouts.