Musk's Royal Society fellowship in jeopardy over his violent speech

Elon Musk 's recent comments at the Unite the Kingdom rally in London have put his fellowship with the Royal Society, one of the world's most prestigious scientific institutions, into question. The rally was organized by right-wing activist Tommy Robinson. During his address, Musk condemned "uncontrolled migration" and warned that violence was inevitable unless people chose to fight back or face dire consequences.

Institutional response Royal Society president addresses concerns in letter to fellows In light of Musk's controversial speech, Sir Adrian Smith, the president of the Royal Society, expressed his concerns in a letter to fellows. He highlighted the dangers posed by "resorting to the language of violence" and how it could threaten the organization's core values. The matter is set to be discussed at an upcoming council meeting of the society.

Fellowship history Musk's controversial history with the Royal Society Musk was first elected as a fellow of the UK's national academy of sciences in 2018 for his contributions to the space and electric vehicle industries. However, his continued association with the Royal Society has been marred by controversy. Earlier this year, thousands of scientists signed a letter expressing concerns over his role in funding cuts to US scientific research during his time in Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Controversial debates Royal Society debated Musk's fellowship in March The Royal Society debated Musk's fellowship in March but decided to retain him. Some fellows argued that attempts to remove him could be seen as an infringement on freedom of expression. Without directly referencing Musk, Sir Adrian Smith wrote about his concerns over the recent events and the increasing tendency to use violent language for political agendas.