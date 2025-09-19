Urban Company's stock soars 81% since debut

Urban Company is leading the tech-driven home services game

Urban Company is leading the tech-driven home services game across India, UAE, and Singapore—think everything from beauty treatments to appliance repairs and plumbing.

With strong brand recognition, it's become the go-to for online home services.

As Prashanth Tapse from Mehta Equities put it, there was "robust investor demand" for the IPO despite a high valuation—investors clearly believe this company has serious long-term potential.