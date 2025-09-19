Next Article
Urban Company's stock soars 81% since debut
Business
Urban Company's stock has taken off since its September 11 debut, jumping 81% from its IPO price of ₹103 to ₹186.85 as of Friday.
Shares even spiked nearly 10% in a single day, showing major enthusiasm from investors right out of the gate.
Urban Company is leading the tech-driven home services game
Urban Company is leading the tech-driven home services game across India, UAE, and Singapore—think everything from beauty treatments to appliance repairs and plumbing.
With strong brand recognition, it's become the go-to for online home services.
As Prashanth Tapse from Mehta Equities put it, there was "robust investor demand" for the IPO despite a high valuation—investors clearly believe this company has serious long-term potential.