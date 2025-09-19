Bitcoin hits $117,000 as US Fed cuts interest rates

Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $2.3 billion recently

Lower rates mean cheaper borrowing and more cash chasing riskier assets—so investors are piling into crypto.

Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $2.3 billion recently as the dollar weakened, and even though some money left Ethereum ETFs, big players scooped up over $3.8 billion in ETH within three days.

All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for clues on what comes next—Bitcoin's next moves could hinge on his guidance.