Bitcoin hits $117,000 as US Fed cuts interest rates
The US Federal Reserve just cut interest rates by 0.25%, and crypto markets are loving it.
With more liquidity flowing in, Bitcoin has gained about 8% so far this month, now trading near $117,000, while Ethereum held strong around $4,500.
Other coins like Solana and XRP also saw solid gains.
Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $2.3 billion recently
Lower rates mean cheaper borrowing and more cash chasing riskier assets—so investors are piling into crypto.
Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $2.3 billion recently as the dollar weakened, and even though some money left Ethereum ETFs, big players scooped up over $3.8 billion in ETH within three days.
All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for clues on what comes next—Bitcoin's next moves could hinge on his guidance.
Fed is signaling it wants to support the economy
The Fed is signaling it wants to support the economy as inflation cools off and job growth slows down.
That's making crypto extra attractive right now, especially for anyone watching for quick shifts in market momentum or looking to ride the wave of fresh capital entering digital assets.