Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: 10-minute delivery service introduced
Business
Flipkart is rolling out "Flipkart Minutes," a new 10-minute delivery service just in time for the Big Billion Days Sale 2025.
Starting September 22 for Plus and Black members (and September 23 for everyone else), you can get electronics, beauty picks, and grocery essentials delivered lightning-fast in 19 cities, covering over 3,000 pincodes.
What to expect from the sale
This year's sale features the newly launched iPhone 17 and major deals on top phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G and iPhone 16.
You'll also find smartwatches and audio gear ready for quick delivery.
Trade-in options make upgrading your old devices hassle-free, plus there are extra savings if you use Axis or ICICI Bank cards, redeem Super Coins, or pay via UPI.