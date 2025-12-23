Ambuja Cements shares pop after big merger news

How the merger works and what's next

Instead of cash payouts, ACC shareholders will get 328 Ambuja shares for every 100 ACC shares they own, while Orient Cement shareholders receive 33 Ambuja shares for every 100 held.

Experts say this makes the company structure simpler and sets up faster growth.

The deal could take up to a year to finish but fits with Ambuja's plan to ramp up its annual capacity from 107 million tons to 155 million tons by FY28.