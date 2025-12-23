Ambuja Cements shares pop after big merger news
Ambuja Cements's stock jumped over 2% on Tuesday after the company revealed it's merging ACC Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd into itself.
This is a major move by the Adani Group, aiming to make operations smoother, boost competitiveness, and save costs—targeting a margin expansion of at least ₹100 per ton as a direct result of a unified supply chain and rationalized branding and promotional spends.
How the merger works and what's next
Instead of cash payouts, ACC shareholders will get 328 Ambuja shares for every 100 ACC shares they own, while Orient Cement shareholders receive 33 Ambuja shares for every 100 held.
Experts say this makes the company structure simpler and sets up faster growth.
The deal could take up to a year to finish but fits with Ambuja's plan to ramp up its annual capacity from 107 million tons to 155 million tons by FY28.