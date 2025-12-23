Amazon rejects 1,800 job applicants over suspected North Korea links

Amazon has denied employment to over 1,800 North Korean applicants amid concerns of money laundering. The move comes as part of a wider trend where North Korea is sending its IT workers abroad to earn and launder money. In a LinkedIn post last week, Amazon's Chief Security Officer Stephen Schmidt revealed that these workers have been trying to get remote IT jobs with global companies, especially in the US.

Application spike Amazon sees surge in North Korean job applications Schmidt also revealed that Amazon has seen a nearly one-third increase in job applications from North Koreans over the last year. He said these applicants usually employ "laptop farms," which are computers based in the US but operated remotely from outside the country. This tactic is not exclusive to Amazon and is likely widespread across other companies as well, Schmidt warned.

Application indicators Red flags for North Korean job applicants Schmidt also highlighted some red flags that could indicate a North Korean job applicant. These include incorrectly formatted phone numbers and questionable academic credentials. The warning comes after an Arizona woman was sentenced to over eight years in prison for running a laptop farm that helped North Korean IT workers secure remote jobs at over 300 US companies.