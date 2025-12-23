Ambuja Cements to merge ACC, Orient Cement into 1 entity

What's in it for shareholders?

If you own ACC shares, you'll get 328 Ambuja shares for every 100 ACC shares. For Orient Cement holders, it's 33 Ambuja shares for every 100 Orient shares.

The amalgamation is expected to be completed within 12 months from board approval (which was recent as of December 2025).

After combining with Penna and Sanghi too, promoter ownership will dip from about 68% to just over 60%.