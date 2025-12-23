Ambuja Cements to merge ACC, Orient Cement into 1 entity
Ambuja Cements is merging its subsidiaries ACC and Orient Cement into itself, aiming to create a single powerhouse with a massive 107 million tons annual capacity.
The board gave the green light on December 22, and if all goes smoothly with approvals, the merger should wrap up within a year.
What's in it for shareholders?
If you own ACC shares, you'll get 328 Ambuja shares for every 100 ACC shares. For Orient Cement holders, it's 33 Ambuja shares for every 100 Orient shares.
The amalgamation is expected to be completed within 12 months from board approval (which was recent as of December 2025).
After combining with Penna and Sanghi too, promoter ownership will dip from about 68% to just over 60%.
Why does this matter?
This merger isn't just about size—it's set to cut duplicate costs and boost profits by at least ₹100 per ton.
The company says popular brands like Adani Ambuja Cements and Adani ACC aren't going anywhere.
Plus, since it's an in-house shuffle, there's no need for competition watchdog approval—making things smoother all around.