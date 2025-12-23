KSH International IPO: Shares hit the market today
KSH International, known for making magnet winding wires, is debuting on BSE and NSE today with shares priced at ₹384 each.
The IPO size was trimmed to ₹644.4 crore (down from ₹710 crore) to meet listing rules.
Demand was moderate—QIBs subscribed 1.06 times, retail investors 0.82 times, and NIIs just 0.41 times.
What does the company do?
KSH International has been around since 1981 and builds specialized wires used in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy tech—a pretty future-facing space.
With three plants in Maharashtra and exports to over 24 countries, it's currently India's third-largest player in this segment.
How will the IPO funds be used?
The fresh capital will help pay off about ₹226 crore in debt, buy new machinery for two plants, set up a solar rooftop at Supa, and cover general corporate needs—basically fueling growth while getting greener and more efficient.