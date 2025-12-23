ILJIN Electronics bags ₹1,200cr from ChrysCapital and InCred PE

ILJIN plans to use this cash to ramp up manufacturing, upgrade its tech game, and expand through acquisitions. This includes buying Power-One Micro Systems (for battery storage systems, EV chargers, solar inverters) and picking up a stake in Israel 's Unitronics.

Quick look at ILJIN

Founded in 2001 and based in Greater Noida, ILJIN makes printed circuit boards (PCBs) used in everything from gadgets to cars and healthcare devices.

For FY25, they pulled in ₹2,194 crore revenue with an operating EBITDA of ₹151 crore.