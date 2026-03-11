AMD's Lisa Su to meet Samsung's Jay Lee for AI chips
Business
AMD CEO Lisa Su is flying to South Korea on March 18, 2026, to meet Samsung boss Jay Y. Lee.
Their main topic? Securing high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, essential for powering the next wave of AI data centers.
With demand for HBM, DRAM, and NAND chips booming thanks to AI, AMD wants a strong supply chain.
AMD's strategy to strengthen its position in the AI landscape
Su will also sit down with Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon to explore deeper partnerships in AI infrastructure and advanced computing.
While details are under wraps, it's all about keeping up with tech giants like NVIDIA and staying ahead in the fast-moving AI race.
This visit comes amid heightened activity in the AI and memory-chip market and may indicate a focus on securing supply and collaboration.