Amex adds over 1 million Airbnb listings to travel portal
Business
American Express just teamed up with Airbnb, adding more than one million Airbnb listings to Amex's travel portal.
Now, if eligible cardholders book prepaid Airbnb stays through Amex Travel, they can rack up reward points, though they cannot use those points to pay for Airbnb stays just yet.
It is all part of Amex's push to make its premium cards more appealing.
Platinum $600 credit and 5x points
Platinum cardholders get some solid extras: a $600 credit on Airbnb Luxe stays, a $250 credit for select Airbnb Experiences after booking Luxe, and five times the points on prepaid Airbnb bookings through Amex Travel.
If you have the classic Green Card, you will earn triple points when booking travel through sites like Airbnb.