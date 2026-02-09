Amira Foods execs declared fugitive economic offenders in ₹1,200cr scam
Karan A Chanana and Anita Daing, the people behind Amira Pure Foods, have been officially declared fugitive economic offenders by a Delhi court.
They're accused of cheating 12 banks out of ₹1,201.85 crore—mostly by moving money through fake companies, bogus deals, and currency tricks.
Both execs are living abroad and have refused to return to India
Both Chanana and Daing face charges like fraud and criminal breach of trust.
They are living abroad (the UK and UAE) and have refused to return to India to face prosecution, and the court has ordered their assets worth ₹123 crore to be seized worldwide.
Non-bailable arrest warrants are out for them (and another exec). No arrests or dates for other directors are reported.
The matter involves a money-laundering case initiated by the ED in 2022 that stems from a 2020 CBI FIR.