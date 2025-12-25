Anondita Medicare's shares rocket 500% in just 4 months
Anondita Medicare, a recently listed SME, has stunned the market with its shares soaring from ₹145 (IPO price) to ₹867 since September 2025—a nearly 500% jump in just four months.
The IPO raised ₹69.5 crore and was oversubscribed an incredible 301 times, showing massive investor interest.
What does the company do?
Launched in March 2024, Anondita Medicare makes flavored male condoms under the COBRA brand at its Noida facility.
With a yearly capacity of 562 million units, it exports to Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
Revenue more than doubled from ₹36.14 crore in FY23 to ₹77.13 crore in FY25; profit after tax surged from ₹0.35 crore to ₹16.42 crore.
Why are investors excited?
If you'd snagged the minimum retail allotment of 2,000 shares at IPO, your investment could have grown to about ₹17.34 lakh by December—pretty eye-popping returns for early believers!
The buzz reflects strong faith in Anondita's growth story and business model.