Anondita Medicare's shares rocket 500% in just 4 months

What does the company do?

Launched in March 2024, Anondita Medicare makes flavored male condoms under the COBRA brand at its Noida facility.

With a yearly capacity of 562 million units, it exports to Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Revenue more than doubled from ₹36.14 crore in FY23 to ₹77.13 crore in FY25; profit after tax surged from ₹0.35 crore to ₹16.42 crore.