Anthem Biosciences IPO opens July 14
Anthem Biosciences is launching its IPO from July 14-16, offering 59.6 million shares for a total of ₹3,395 crore.
Shares are priced between ₹540 and ₹570, with retail investors able to apply in lots of 26 shares (minimum investment: ₹14,820).
CRDMO helping companies discover and make new drugs
Based in Bengaluru since 2006, Anthem is a CRDMO—basically, they help other companies discover and make new drugs.
Their specialty lies in fermentation-based ingredients like peptides, enzymes, probiotics, biosimilars, and nutritional actives.
They currently run two manufacturing units in Karnataka and are building a third to boost production by mid-2026.
Revenue over ₹1,100 crore in FY23
Anthem works with over 550 clients across 44 countries. Last year (FY23), revenue hit ₹1,133.99 crore, with net profit at ₹385.19 crore.
Big-name investors like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and HDFC Mutual Fund have already backed the IPO.