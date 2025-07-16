Next Article
Anthem Biosciences IPO over-subscribed by 64 times
Anthem Biosciences's IPO just closed with huge demand—investors bid for nearly 64 times the available shares.
Big institutional buyers were especially keen, snapping up 182 times their quota, while HNIs and retail investors also showed strong interest.
Anthem Biosciences crossed ₹1,000 crore in annual revenue
Started in Bengaluru, Anthem is a tech-focused company that helps other firms discover and manufacture new drugs, working across both chemicals and biologicals.
They crossed ₹1,000 crore in annual revenue and are among India's fastest-growing players in this space.
IPO price band and other details
Before the public launch, Anthem raised ₹1,016 crore from major investors like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority at ₹570 per share.
The IPO ran from July 14 to July 16, and shares will start trading on BSE and NSE.