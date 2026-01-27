Anthropic CEO says tech philanthropy matters, pushes back on cynics
Dario Amodei, CEO of AI company Anthropic, just dropped a 38-page essay defending tech philanthropy.
He called out wealthy skeptics who say giving back is "inevitably fraudulent or useless," arguing that this kind of cynicism actually hurts society.
Why is he speaking up now?
Amodei's worried about where powerful AI could take us—think risks like job loss, bioterrorism, and authoritarian misuse.
He paints a wild picture: superintelligent AI could be like having "50 million Nobel Prize winners" in one data center over an uncertain period.
His big message? We need smart rules and real oversight, even if there's huge money at stake.
What's Anthropic doing about it?
Anthropic's founders have pledged to give away 80% of their wealth, and employees are donating billions in shares.
Amodei points to groups like the Gates Foundation as proof that philanthropy can save lives—he wants more people in tech to see giving back as something real and impactful.