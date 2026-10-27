Anup Bagchi takes charge as HDFC Bank CEO
What's the story
Anup Bagchi has officially taken over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of HDFC Bank. He succeeds Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose tenure ended on October 26. The change in leadership comes at a critical time for India's largest private lender. Bagchi's three-year term commences after the bank posted a modest 4.7% YoY increase in standalone net profit to ₹19,510 crore for Q2 FY27.
Investor trust
Restoring investor confidence post governance issues
One of Bagchi's main tasks will be to restore confidence among investors and stakeholders.
This comes after former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty's resignation in March 2026 over issues conflicting with his personal values and ethics.
To tackle this, HDFC Bank needs a strong governance framework, internal controls, and stakeholder communication under Bagchi's leadership.
The stock remains under sustained selling pressure, sliding over 30% year-to-date to ₹687, down sharply from its 52-week peak of ₹1,017.50.
Leadership transition
Navigating senior management changes
Bagchi's appointment comes at a time of major changes in HDFC Bank's senior management.
Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha will be leaving by December-end 2026.
The finance function is also changing with Puneet Sharma set to take over as Chief Financial Officer from December 1, 2026.
These transitions mean Bagchi has to build working relationships with the existing leadership while ensuring continuity in decision-making and business execution.
Growth strategy
Addressing profitability challenges across businesses
Another major test for Bagchi will be HDFC Bank's ability to translate its scale into stronger earnings growth.
Despite a healthy underlying business momentum in the September quarter, standalone net profit only rose 4.7% to ₹19,510 crore.
The gap between loan growth and profit growth highlights the need to improve profitability across retail banking, business banking, and corporate lending while maintaining disciplined underwriting standards.
Deposit strategy
Focus on deposit mobilization and CASA growth
As Bagchi takes charge, deposit mobilization will be a key operational focus.
Even though HDFC Bank's total deposits grew 18.8% YoY to ₹33.27 lakh crore in the September quarter, growth in low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits was slower.
This is important as a stronger low-cost deposit base can help banks manage funding expenses and protect net interest margins effectively.
Margin improvement
Improving net interest margins (NIMs)
Improving net interest margins will be another immediate priority for Bagchi.
HDFC Bank's NIM fell to 3.16% of total assets in the September 2026 quarter, down from 3.46% in the same period last year and 3.26% in the June quarter.
The growth in core interest income was partially offset by a steep fall in treasury trading gains and higher operating expenses, resulting in a slower increase in net profit despite strong loan growth.