Anup Bagchi takes charge as HDFC Bank CEO

One of Bagchi's main tasks will be to restore confidence among investors and stakeholders.

This comes after former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty's resignation in March 2026 over issues conflicting with his personal values and ethics.

To tackle this, HDFC Bank needs a strong governance framework, internal controls, and stakeholder communication under Bagchi's leadership.

The stock remains under sustained selling pressure, sliding over 30% year-to-date to ₹687, down sharply from its 52-week peak of ₹1,017.50.