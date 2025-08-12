Apollo Hospitals' profits jump 42%: What's the catch?

Recent developments at Apollo

They're spinning off their pharmacy and digital health business into a new company called Apollo Healthtech Ltd.

On the innovation front, they've launched 'Oralife,' an AI tool for early oral cancer detection, and rolled out 'Apollo Zen' for preventive care.

Plus, Bengaluru is getting 700 more hospital beds—part of Apollo's bigger plan to add over 4,000 beds in the coming years.