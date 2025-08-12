Next Article
Apollo Hospitals' profits jump 42%: What's the catch?
Apollo Hospitals just had a strong start to FY26, with profits jumping 42% to ₹433 crore and revenue climbing nearly 15% to ₹5,842 crore.
Operating margins are up too. But even with these solid numbers, the company's shares slipped a little, closing at ₹7,253.
Recent developments at Apollo
They're spinning off their pharmacy and digital health business into a new company called Apollo Healthtech Ltd.
On the innovation front, they've launched 'Oralife,' an AI tool for early oral cancer detection, and rolled out 'Apollo Zen' for preventive care.
Plus, Bengaluru is getting 700 more hospital beds—part of Apollo's bigger plan to add over 4,000 beds in the coming years.