Apple becomes 3rd company to hit $4tn valuation Business Oct 28, 2025

Apple has officially joined the $4 trillion club, becoming the third company ever to reach this milestone after NVIDIA and Microsoft.

This record was set on Tuesday, thanks to a 13% jump in Apple's stock since the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air dropped in September.

With iPhones making up more than half of Apple's profits, these launches have pushed the company's shares into positive territory for the first time this year.