Microsoft is now a $135B OpenAI stakeholder
Microsoft's stake in OpenAI is now valued at $135 billion as part of OpenAI's big move to become a public benefit corporation.
Their stake drops to 27% (from 32.5%), but this shift lets OpenAI go public and opens up more ways to raise money in the future.
OpenAI has agreed to purchase $250 billion in Azure cloud services
OpenAI has agreed to buy $250 billion in Azure cloud services from Microsoft, locking in Microsoft's lead in AI infrastructure.
In return, Microsoft gives up its first dibs on OpenAI's computing needs, so OpenAI can now team up with other cloud providers too.
New structure will be managed by a nonprofit foundation
Microsoft's rights to OpenAI's AI tech are now locked in until 2030, covering anything made after artificial general intelligence arrives.
OpenAI's new structure is managed by a nonprofit foundation with almost $130 billion in equity, plus there'll be independent experts checking AGI claims to keep things responsible and transparent.