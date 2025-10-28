US coffee prices soar due to tariffs and droughts

Lawmakers propose bill to remove tariffs

The US gets 99% of its coffee from other countries, so these tariffs hit hard—retail prices reached $9.14 per pound by September 2025.

Extra tariffs on Colombian and Vietnamese coffee have only made things tougher.

Now, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing a bill to scrap the tariffs, saying they make "no economic sense" when the US grows only 1% of the coffee it drinks.

Their goal: help bring prices down and keep coffee affordable for everyone.