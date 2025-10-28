US coffee prices soar due to tariffs and droughts
If your daily coffee feels more expensive lately, you're not imagining it.
Since August, US coffee prices have shot up by over 50%, mainly because of a steep new tariff on Brazilian coffee and ongoing droughts in Brazil, the world's top coffee supplier.
These issues have pushed coffee futures in New York to a record $4.35 per pound, making the market pretty shaky.
Lawmakers propose bill to remove tariffs
The US gets 99% of its coffee from other countries, so these tariffs hit hard—retail prices reached $9.14 per pound by September 2025.
Extra tariffs on Colombian and Vietnamese coffee have only made things tougher.
Now, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing a bill to scrap the tariffs, saying they make "no economic sense" when the US grows only 1% of the coffee it drinks.
Their goal: help bring prices down and keep coffee affordable for everyone.