3 big IPOs worth ₹16,800cr are coming next week Business Oct 28, 2025

Next week, three big names—Groww, Pine Labs, and Physics Wallah—are set to raise nearly ₹16,800cr (around $2 billion) through IPOs.

Groww leads with a ₹7,000cr issue, including ₹5,940cr from existing shareholders and ₹1,060cr in new shares.

Pine Labs is aiming for around ₹5,500-6,000cr, with ₹2,600cr in fresh equity.

Physics Wallah plans to raise ₹3,800cr, mostly to launch new offline and hybrid learning centers.