3 big IPOs worth ₹16,800cr are coming next week
Next week, three big names—Groww, Pine Labs, and Physics Wallah—are set to raise nearly ₹16,800cr (around $2 billion) through IPOs.
Groww leads with a ₹7,000cr issue, including ₹5,940cr from existing shareholders and ₹1,060cr in new shares.
Pine Labs is aiming for around ₹5,500-6,000cr, with ₹2,600cr in fresh equity.
Physics Wallah plans to raise ₹3,800cr, mostly to launch new offline and hybrid learning centers.
Quick look at the 3 companies
Groww is a fintech platform popular for stock trading and investments. Pine Labs handles payments and merchant services and has expanded into Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Physics Wallah is an edtech startup known for affordable courses, now looking to grow its physical presence across India.
Other IPOs in the pipeline
Lenskart's ₹7,278cr IPO closes for public bids next week too.
Plus, more big IPOs—including ICICI Prudential AMC and Cleanmax Enviro Energy—are lined up for the rest of 2025, showing India's IPO scene is staying busy as the year wraps up.