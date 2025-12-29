Apple challenges UK's $2B antitrust fine

In response to the CAT's ruling, Apple had expressed its intention to appeal. The company claimed that the court "takes a flawed view of the thriving and competitive app economy." However, when Apple sought permission from the CAT to appeal its decision, it was denied. This prompted Apple to take its case further by appealing directly to the UK's Court of Appeal.

Fee dispute

Apple's potential argument in the appeal

While Apple has not officially commented on its latest appeal application, it is likely to contest the CAT's suggested App Store developer fee rate of 15-20%. The company may argue that this rate was determined through "informed guesswork," rather than being based on the current 30% fee. If the fine is upheld, it would be distributed among any UK-based App Store user who made purchases between 2015 and 2024, The Guardian reported.