Apple expands office in Mumbai, signaling commitment to Indian market
Apple just renewed and expanded its lease at Maker Maxity in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, locking in floors 5-8 and adding the 10th floor plus terrace from January 2025.
This bigger space shows Apple's growing focus on India as a key market.
Apple also opening more retail stores across India
By June 2026, Apple will be paying ₹2.55 crore a month for this office—covering over 37,500 sq ft—with a steady annual rent bump built in.
Beyond offices, Apple's also rolling out new retail stores: after launches in Mumbai and Delhi, they're planning more outlets in Pune, Noida, and Mumbai suburb Borivali.
All signs point to Apple getting even more serious about its presence in India.