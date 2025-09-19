Samsung to hire 60,000 new employees by 2029

Samsung Group has announced its plan to hire a whopping 60,000 new employees by 2029, according to Pulse. The company will recruit around 12,000 people each year from 2025 onward. The move is part of an effort to create high-quality jobs for young people and secure future key talent. The recruitment drive will focus on semiconductors, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Economic impact Addressing youth unemployment and economic revival The recruitment drive by Samsung Group comes as a response to South Korea's youth unemployment crisis. The company hopes that its hiring initiative will help revive the sluggish Korean economy. Other major conglomerates in South Korea, including Hyundai Motor Group and SK Group, have also announced similar plans for mass recruitment in the coming years.

Industry response Other major conglomerates' recruitment plans Along with Samsung, Hyundai Motor Group has said it will hire 7,200 new employees in 2025 and another 10,000 in 2026. SK Group plans to recruit around 8,000 new employees in the second half of this year. LG Group also intends to hire some 3,500 people in 2025 and a total of some 10,000 over three years.