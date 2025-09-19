Samsung to hire 60,000 new employees by 2029
What's the story
Samsung Group has announced its plan to hire a whopping 60,000 new employees by 2029, according to Pulse. The company will recruit around 12,000 people each year from 2025 onward. The move is part of an effort to create high-quality jobs for young people and secure future key talent. The recruitment drive will focus on semiconductors, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Economic impact
Addressing youth unemployment and economic revival
The recruitment drive by Samsung Group comes as a response to South Korea's youth unemployment crisis. The company hopes that its hiring initiative will help revive the sluggish Korean economy. Other major conglomerates in South Korea, including Hyundai Motor Group and SK Group, have also announced similar plans for mass recruitment in the coming years.
Industry response
Other major conglomerates' recruitment plans
Along with Samsung, Hyundai Motor Group has said it will hire 7,200 new employees in 2025 and another 10,000 in 2026. SK Group plans to recruit around 8,000 new employees in the second half of this year. LG Group also intends to hire some 3,500 people in 2025 and a total of some 10,000 over three years.
Additional hires
Industry-wide response to crisis
Hanwha Group, a rising name in the defense sector, has also announced plans to hire 3,500 new employees this year. Meanwhile, POSCO Group has said it will hire some 15,000 young workers over five years as part of its contribution toward youth employment. The moves by these companies show a collective industry response toward tackling South Korea's youth unemployment crisis.