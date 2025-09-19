Saatvik Green Energy IPO opens to 14% subscription
Saatvik Green Energy just kicked off its ₹900 crore IPO, offering 15.05 million new shares and selling 4.3 million existing ones.
On the first day, the IPO was subscribed 14%, with retail investors showing strong interest at 23%.
Big-name anchor investors like HDFC Mutual Fund and SBI General Insurance already pitched in ₹269 crore before launch, signaling solid confidence.
Making high-efficiency solar modules
Started in Haryana in 2015, Saatvik makes high-efficiency solar modules—think Mono PERC and N-Type TOPCon tech—for power producers and commercial clients across India (and a few global spots).
Right now, they can make up to 3.8 GW of solar modules each year (as of June 2025) but are ramping up with a huge new plant and cell line in Odisha to boost those numbers.
Most of the money raised will help fund their Odisha expansion—₹477 crore is going into the new solar plant, ₹166 crore will pay down subsidiary debt, and about ₹11 crore is set aside to repay loans from their parent company.
The IPO's gray market premium is running about 14% above its top price band, so there's clear excitement around this one.