Saatvik Green Energy IPO opens to 14% subscription

Started in Haryana in 2015, Saatvik makes high-efficiency solar modules—think Mono PERC and N-Type TOPCon tech—for power producers and commercial clients across India (and a few global spots). Right now, they can make up to 3.8 GW of solar modules each year (as of June 2025) but are ramping up with a huge new plant and cell line in Odisha to boost those numbers.

Most of the money raised will help fund their Odisha expansion—₹477 crore is going into the new solar plant, ₹166 crore will pay down subsidiary debt, and about ₹11 crore is set aside to repay loans from their parent company.

The IPO's gray market premium is running about 14% above its top price band, so there's clear excitement around this one.