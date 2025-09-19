Next Article
Sensex slips 472 points, Nifty50 settles below 25,300 mark
Business
The Sensex fell by 472 points on Friday, settling at 82,542, and the Nifty50 slipped 130 points to end at 25,293.
After a solid run of gains, investors took some profits off the table.
The earlier buzz was fueled by talk of US interest rate cuts and better India-US trade vibes.
Foreign investors shift from heavy selling to some buying
Market pros aren't worried—Dr. VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Investments says the fundamentals are still strong and expects things to pick up from Q3.
With foreign investors shifting from heavy selling to some buying, this dip is seen as a normal breather and could even be a good chance for long-term investors to grab quality stocks at lower prices, according to market wisdom.