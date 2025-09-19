Adani Power shares soar 9% on Morgan Stanley's bullish rating

Morgan Stanley sees massive growth potential in Adani Power

Morgan Stanley is betting big on Adani Power, calling it India's top private coal power producer.

They expect its capacity to more than double by FY32 and EBITDA to triple by FY33, helped by new projects and massive investments.

This optimism follows SEBI's order on September 18, 2024 (reported September 19, 2024), which eased investor worries that had weighed down the group for months.